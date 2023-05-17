Take a look at the top 10 places in India that receive the highest amount of rainfall on an annual basis.
Pasighat: The town is located in a secluded area, at an elevation of 152 meters, at the eastern foothills of Himalayan range in Arunachal Pradesh. The region receives around 878 milli meters of rainfall annually.
Sitarganj: Located in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, Sitarganj is famous for being home to one of the major religious attractions among the sikhs - Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib. The region receives an average annual rainfall of 1179 milli meters.
Mahabaleshwar: The beautiful hill station located in Maharashtra's Satara district receives an annual rainfall of 2212 milli meters.
Chinnakallar: A quaint village located near Valparai, Tamil Nadu. The place is famous for the spectacular Chinnakallar water falls. The highest rainfall this region has received is 3655.5 milli meters.
Neriamangalam: Known as the "Cherrapunji of Kerala", the village of Neriamangalam receives rainfall for nearly 260 days every year. The region receives an average rainfall of 2693 milli meters, the highest rainfall being 5883 milli meters.
Gangtok: The capital city of Sikkim is also famous for having incessant rains during the months of May till September. The region has received a maximum recorded rainfall of 3494 milli meters.
Amboli: The magnificiant hill station of Amboli is located at an altitude of 690 meters in South Maharashtra. The region receives an average annual rainfall of 7,000 milli meters.
The village Agumbe located in the southwest region of Karnataka is surrounded by Western Ghats mountain terrain & lush forests. The region receives an annual rainfall of 7,670 milli meters.
Cherrapunji: The high-altitude located in the northeast region of India is locally called 'Sohra'. It's also called the wet desert of India. The region rceieves an annual rainfall of about 11,430 milli meters.
Māwsynrām in Meghalaya is the wettest place in India. The region receives about 11,873 milli meters of rainfall on an annual basis.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Beautiful Villages In the World - See Photos