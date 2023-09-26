Qutub Minar| The famous monument offers a blend of history and intricate architecture, making it a popular choice for Instagrammers.
26 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Agrasen Ki Baoli| Agrasen Ki Baoli is a unique and Instagrammable place in Delhi.
The Garden of Five Senses| The garden offers a pleasant experience with its colorful flowers and sculptures.
Safdarjung Tomb| It is one of the historical monuments and a great place to visit.
Connaught Place| Connaught Place offers colonial architecture, and a pleasant atmosphere ideal for capturing the city's modern side.
Champa Gali| Champa Gali is a charming and one of the trendy places to visit in Delhi.
Akshardham Temple| The grandeur and beauty of Akshardham Temple, both inside and out, provide ample opportunities for capturing its awe-inspiring features.
Dilli Haat| One of the key highlights of this place is its food stalls that provide a wide variety of regional Indian cuisines.
Mehrauli Archaeological Park| The Mehrauli Archaeological Park, a plethora of historical monuments and ruins, is one of the fascinating places to visit in Delhi.
Sunder Nursery| Sunder Nursery, also known as Sunder Nursery Park, is indeed a place worth visiting.
