Qutub Minar| The famous monument offers a blend of history and intricate architecture, making it a popular choice for Instagrammers.

26 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Agrasen Ki Baoli| Agrasen Ki Baoli is a unique and Instagrammable place in Delhi.

The Garden of Five Senses| The garden offers a pleasant experience with its colorful flowers and sculptures.

Safdarjung Tomb| It is one of the historical monuments and a great place to visit.

Connaught Place| Connaught Place offers colonial architecture, and a pleasant atmosphere ideal for capturing the city's modern side.

Champa Gali| Champa Gali is a charming and one of the trendy places to visit in Delhi.

Akshardham Temple| The grandeur and beauty of Akshardham Temple, both inside and out, provide ample opportunities for capturing its awe-inspiring features.

Dilli Haat| One of the key highlights of this place is its food stalls that provide a wide variety of regional Indian cuisines.

Mehrauli Archaeological Park| The Mehrauli Archaeological Park, a plethora of historical monuments and ruins, is one of the fascinating places to visit in Delhi.

Sunder Nursery| Sunder Nursery, also known as Sunder Nursery Park, is indeed a place worth visiting.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Tips You Should Know Before Visiting Phuket

 Find Out More