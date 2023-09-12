10 Stunning Pictures Of Munroe Island In Kerala- A Hidden Gem in Kerala
Located in the district of Kollam in Kerala, Munroe Island, also known as Mundrothuruthu, is a cluster of inland islands where the Ashtamudi Lake and Kallada River meet.
Comprising of a group of 8 islands, Munroe Island is a concealed gem nestled within the backwaters.
Small water channels and lakes separate each of them.
Resident Colonel John Munroe, from the previous princely state of Travancore, is the person for whom the place is named as a mark of respect.
The island is known for its popular narrow waterways and canal cruise, as well as the renowned Kallada Boat Race that takes place during the Onam festival lasting for 10 days.
Experience a peaceful ride through the natural beauty of a canal while enjoying a canoe cruise in Munroe Island.
The best time in Munroe Island is to take a leisurely ride in a small canoe. This is due to the island's makeup of eight interconnected island with water canals.
During the 2-hour canal tour, participants will navigate a canoe through narrow waterways that are bordered by lush palm and coconut trees.
The secluded surroundings offer a peek into the everyday routines of the Mundrothuruthu community.
Once you have passed through several small canals, you will reach the immense Ashtamudi lake, which presents a starkly different view.
