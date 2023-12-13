India's infrastructure is booming, and highways are at the forefront. Discover the 10 most exciting upcoming expressways, connecting cities, boosting economies, and revolutionizing travel across the country.
13 Dec, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Raipur Visakhapatnam Expressway: This expressway will improve connectivity between Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, facilitating trade and economic growth.
Length: 450 km
Estimated Completion: 2026
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: This expressway will reduce travel time from Mumbai to Nagpur by half.
Length: 701 km
Estimated Completion: 2023
Ganga Expressway: This expressway will run along the banks of the Ganges River, connecting major cities in Uttar Pradesh and facilitating tourism and economic development.
Length: 594 km
Estimated Completion: 2024
Dwarka Expressway: This expressway will ease traffic congestion in the NCR region by connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Gurgaon in Haryana.
Length: 290 km
Estimated Completion: 2025
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: This will be the longest expressway in India, reducing travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to just 12 hours.
Length: 1,386 km
Estimated Completion: 2024
Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: This expressway will provide a faster and more convenient route for pilgrims and tourists traveling to Amritsar and Katra.
Length: 670 km
Estimated Completion: 2025
Coastal Andhra Expressway: This expressway will run along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, connecting major coastal cities and boosting tourism and economic activity in the region.
Length: 780 km
Estimated Completion: 2026
Chennai-Salem Expressway: This expressway will improve connectivity between Chennai and Salem, facilitating trade and economic development in the region.
Length: 276 km
Estimated Completion: 2024
Bangalore-Chennai Expressway: This highway will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by half.
Length: 260 km
Estimated Completion: 2024
Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway: This expressway will connect Ahmedabad to Dholera, a developing smart city in Gujarat.
Length: 110 km
Estimated Completion: 2024
