11 Airport Hacks Every Traveler Should Know- In Pics

20 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Avoid metal belts or metallic jewelry for faster security check

Be at ease and avoid intake of coffee when flying. If you want to sleep comfortably.

Bring extra Ziploc bags if you are carrying any liquid products while travelling

Bring wet wipes and hand sanitizer in case of emergency

Carry your own pillow cover to maintain your hygiene

Don’t be afraid to ask for a free upgrade

Focus on the gate closure time

Skip your contacts and wear glasses, because wearing contacts can make your eyes dry

Tie a bright-coloured ribbon on your luggage. It makes it easy to find your luggage.

Wear your excess bags and bulky clothing to avoid paying additional fees; following clearance, you can take them off.

Always check your flight’s status before heading to the airport

