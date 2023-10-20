11 Airport Hacks Every Traveler Should Know- In Pics
Avoid metal belts or metallic jewelry for faster security check
Be at ease and avoid intake of coffee when flying. If you want to sleep comfortably.
Bring extra Ziploc bags if you are carrying any liquid products while travelling
Bring wet wipes and hand sanitizer in case of emergency
Carry your own pillow cover to maintain your hygiene
Don’t be afraid to ask for a free upgrade
Focus on the gate closure time
Skip your contacts and wear glasses, because wearing contacts can make your eyes dry
Tie a bright-coloured ribbon on your luggage. It makes it easy to find your luggage.
Wear your excess bags and bulky clothing to avoid paying additional fees; following clearance, you can take them off.
Always check your flight’s status before heading to the airport
