5 Best Places To Do Stargaze In India
01 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh has stunning reflections of the stars on its surface.
Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonmarg has scenic meadows with snow-capped mountains and a pristine river.
Himachal Pradesh's Spitian valley has a high-altitude valley with pristine skies and starry nights.
Coorg is a hill station in Karnataka with lush green forests and pristine skies.
Gujarat's Rann of Kutch is a vast white salt desert that offers panoramic views of the night sky.
