5 Most Stunning Locations In Kerala's Backwaters-In Pics
The backwaters of Kerala are some of the best things to do in "God's own country"
The Kumarakom backwaters are cherished for their magnificent bird sanctuary. Cuckoos and Siberian storks are among the many bird species that can be seen here.
The Alleppey backwaters are famously called the "Venice of the East"
said by Nathaniel Curzon, the governor-general of British India. The backwater offers stunning visuals that are a delight to the eyes.
Explore the Kuttanad backwaters with mesmerizing views of coconut farmlands, beautiful canals, and waterways.
The Kasargod backwaters have plenty to offer with its tranquil beaches, amazing landscapes, and still waterscapes that reflects like mirror.
The Kollam backwaters, often referred to as the "Gateway City of Kerala Backwaters," have some of the most picturesque sunset vistas.
