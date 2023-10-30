7 Cheapest Five-Star Hotels In India
30 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are seven hotels with 5-star amenities but shockingly low prices
Regenta Central Amritsar: Owned by Royal Orchard Hotels and five minutes away from the Golden Temple, the lavish property has rooms whose rate starts from less than Rs 2000/night.
St Laurn The Spiritual Resort Shirdi: With a pool, meditation and spa facilities, this beautiful hotel-cum-resort has rooms starting from about Rs 1200/night.
KK Royal Hotel & Convention Centre Jaipur: Situated in the midst of Aravallis, the hotel offers the view of the Amer Fort and is budget friendly with rooms starting at approximately Rs 1500/night.
Crystal Sarovar Premiere Agra: This hotel offers a rooftop pool, spa centre and 3 lavish restaurants with rooms having view of the Taj Mahal; their starting price is approx Rs 2000/night
SYNA Heritage Hotel Khajuraho: A heritage property that ooks like a contemporary palace with a traditional charm, the rooms here can be bought at a starting price of Rs 2500/night.
Grand Mercure Mysore: A poolside property with aesthetic interiors, the rates here start from approximately Rs 2200/night.
Boulevard 9 Gujarat: A luxury resort near Ahmedabad and Vadodara, the price of the rooms in this property begin at nearly Rs 2500/night.
