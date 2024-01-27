Step back in time, where whispers of devotion echo in ancient stone. Embark on a pilgrimage across continents, unearthing the oldest Ram temples, each a testament to faith and enduring legacy.
Angkor Wat - Cambodia: Built in the 12th century CE, this Hindu-Buddhist temple complex features murals showcasing the Ramayana story.
Kodandarama Temple -Andhra Pradesh: Built in the 6th century CE by the Pallava dynasty. Features intricate carvings depicting Lord Ram's life.
Prambanan Temple - Indonesia: Built in the 9th century CE, this Hindu temple complex displays Ramayana panels alongside Shiva and Vishnu depictions.
Raghunathji Temple -Uttarakhand: Local legends claim the temple was built in the early 6th century CE.
Rameswaram Temple Complex - Tamil Nadu: Current structure dates to the 12th century, but legends link it to Lord Ram's era. Older remnants are said to exist within the complex.
Thriprayar Sri Rama Temple - Kerala: Claims origins in the Treta Yuga, but confirmed historical evidence points to the 8th century CE.
Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir - Ayodhya: Lord Ram's birthplace, estimated age pre-5th century CE. Excavations suggest pre-existing structures.
