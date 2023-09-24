7 Most Beautiful Places in India
24 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers is a location recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to wildflowers and alpine meadows.
Kerala's backwaters are a system of rivers, lakes, and canals that provide tourists a distinctive view of Kerala's culture.
Odisha's Chilika Lake is the largest saltwater lake in India and a sanctuary for migrating birds.
Karnataka's Madikeri is a mountain resort famous for its waterfalls, forests, lush and coffee plantations.
Karnataka's Hampi the Former capital of the Vijayanagara Empire and a UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring temples, palaces, and other buildings in ruins.
Meghalaya's Mawlynnong is a charming community renowned for its excellence and natural beauty.
Ahmedabad's Rann of Kutch, a sizable salt marsh that turns into a white desert in the winter.
