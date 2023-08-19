7 places in India that look like another planet
19 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
This is a mysterious cave in a bush. Essentially, it's a little gorge where water flows over rocks and pebbles.
The cave’s tunnels, which were formerly known as Devil's Kitchen, were created between the mountain's three boulders. It is a hidden gem with stalagmites and stalactites.
The unique lunar landscape is mesmerizing and astounding. This is a town at a high-altitude.
A hilltop viewpoint point offering expansive Himalayan vistas. It has a stone with a hole in it.
Nubra Valley is dotted with Buddhist temples, snow-capped mountains, and sand dunes. This makes a greater attraction for tourists.
The region is known for its scenic beauty and geothermal activity. A valley in the desert serves mud pools and hot springs.
The cave is both mysterious and alluring as rock formations in the Western Ghats that resemble aliens.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Weekend Getaways Near Mumbai