7 Reasons You Must Visit Guwahati, India Once In Your Lifetime- In Pics
Guwahati is the gateway to the Northeast India connecting other neighbouring states via road transport and railways.
Visit the Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal Hill which was renovated by the Koch and Ahom kingdoms
The world's smallest river island is in Guwahati named Majuli and Umananda.
Guwahati is the perfect adventure destination in Assam from trekking to ziplining activities are avialable.
Guwahati offers both luxury and cheap accommodations.
Guwahati's traditional cuisine is exquisite.
Guwahati has wonderful hiking routes, waterfalls, and lakes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Art of Living's World Cultural Festival