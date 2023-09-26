7 Things To Do Before You Die - Travel Edition
26 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
In Japan, explore cherry blossoms. Mid-March is the greatest time to see the blossoms, and the hues are equally stunning.
In front of the Eiffel Tower, toast with champagne. Paris is the world's most romantic city. Avoid the crowds by visiting during the off-season!
Snooze in an ice cave. In Finland, Spent the entire night searching for the northern lights after waking up in an ice igloo.
Watch an Icelandic volcano explode. Watch the power of the Earth now while you can.
Visit the Great Barrier Reef while scuba diving. Dive or snorkel the reef's gorgeous coral and diverse aquatic life.
Visit Yosemite's Firefall. Nothing is more amazing than watching the light hit the falls when the whole valley is cheering.
Hike in the Matterhorn's shadow. Hiking in front of this famous scenery in Switzerland and has the most stunning mountains in the world.
