8 Awesome Places To Take Stunning Photographs In Bangalore, Karnataka- In Pics
With trails crisscrossed by gulmohar, oak, and cassia trees, Bangalore's expansive Cubbon Park is a lush paradise for photographers.
In the middle of Bangalore is a botanical garden called Lalbagh Botanical Garden. The park is a popular spot for those who enjoy the outdoors and has a huge diversity of flora from all over the world.
A large freshwater lake named Ulsoor Lake is located near Bangalore, India. The lake and the area around it are well-kept and popular for strolling and boating.
A top-notch gallery that displays the legacy and historical importance of Indian art is the National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru. This could be the ideal location for you to take mesmerizing pictures.
The stunning Tipu Sultan palace, which is now a museum, is a well-liked tourist destination in Bangalore. You can snap numerous unposed photos here.
The most picturesque location to take sunset photos is at Sankey Tank, a man-made recreational lake in the Malleshwaram suburbs that has grown to be a popular hangout place.
The Bangalore Palace is a magnificent palace that was constructed in 1878 as a residence for the son of Mysore King Chamarajendra Wadiyar XI. By taking pictures here, you can add a touch of history to your pictures.
A retail shop that specializes in handcrafted items for home décor is called The Wishing Chair. You can shoot Instagram-worthy photos here.
