8 Places To Visit Near Pune 2023 - In Pics
19 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Lonavala Hill Station is well-known for its waterfalls, lakes, and valleys
Karla Caves is an intricate system of Buddhist caves featuring prehistoric sculptures and carvings
Lavasa Hill Station is a picturesque hill station surrounded by lush greenery
Khandala Hill Station is a popular hill station with waterfalls, lakes, and valleys
Mulshi Dam is a magnificent dam featuring a charming park around the lake
Sinhagad Fort is a historical fort with scenic views of Pune
Imagicaa is a popular theme park with thrill rides, water rides, and live shows
Rajmachi Fort is an twin-fort trek with stunning with views of the surrounding valley
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Facts About Rajasthan That Might Surprise You-In Pics