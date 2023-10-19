8 Places To Visit Near Pune 2023 - In Pics

19 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Lonavala Hill Station is well-known for its waterfalls, lakes, and valleys

Karla Caves is an intricate system of Buddhist caves featuring prehistoric sculptures and carvings

Lavasa Hill Station is a picturesque hill station surrounded by lush greenery

Khandala Hill Station is a popular hill station with waterfalls, lakes, and valleys

Mulshi Dam is a magnificent dam featuring a charming park around the lake

Sinhagad Fort is a historical fort with scenic views of Pune

Imagicaa is a popular theme park with thrill rides, water rides, and live shows

Rajmachi Fort is an twin-fort trek with stunning with views of the surrounding valley

