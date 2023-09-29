8 Visa-Free Countries for Indians to Explore in 2023
29 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Maldives is a tropical paradise with white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters.
Samoa is an island country in the Pacific with a vibrant culture and breathtaking scenery.
Jamaica has beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and a vibrant culture.
Bhutan is a landlocked Himalayan kingdom with stunning mountain scenery, ancient monasteries, and a unique culture.
Fiji Islands is a tropical archipelago with beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and friendly people.
Senegal has diverse landscapes, including beaches, rainforests, and savannas.
Mauritius is an island nation with stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and a vibrant culture.
