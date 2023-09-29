8 Visa-Free Countries for Indians to Explore in 2023

29 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Maldives is a tropical paradise with white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Samoa is an island country in the Pacific with a vibrant culture and breathtaking scenery.

Jamaica has beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and a vibrant culture.

Bhutan is a landlocked Himalayan kingdom with stunning mountain scenery, ancient monasteries, and a unique culture.

Fiji Islands is a tropical archipelago with beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and friendly people.

Senegal has diverse landscapes, including beaches, rainforests, and savannas.

Mauritius is an island nation with stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and a vibrant culture.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Reasons You Must Visit Guwahati, India Once In Your Lifetime- In Pics

 Find Out More