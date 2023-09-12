9 Beautiful Places You Should Not Miss While Visiting Meghalaya
The Balpakram National Park in Meghalaya is a habitat for rare animals and is situated in the foothills of Garo Hills.
Cherrapunji was earlier known as the wettest place on earth. Now this place is known for its's rubber trees which are used to create living root bridges, that are very popular.
Dawki, is a border town in Meghalaya, is a popular destination for water sports enthusiasts. It is also considered one of the top places to visit in Meghalaya.
In the past, the Elephant falls was called after a rock that bore a resemblance to an elephant. It is made up of three separate falls and dates back to the British colonial period.
The Mawlynnong village, situated in the East Khasi Hilla, boasts of being the cleanest village in Asia.
Mawsynram is one of the most romantic places in the world, but it also holds the title of being the wettest place on earth.
The tallest plunge waterfall in India is Nohkalikai Falls, with a height of 340 metres. Situated near Cherapunji in the Indian state of Meghalaya, this waterfall is a notable attraction.
Shillong Peak is among the well-known tourist destinations in Shillong. It offers some of the best views you can find in Meghalaya.
Located approximately 15 kilometers to the north of Shillong, Umiam Lake is a breathtakingly beautiful man-made lake.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Most Beautiful Waterfalls In India