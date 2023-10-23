9 Places To Visit Near Chennai 2023- In Pics
1. Mahabalipuram- The temple rubble, which UNESCO has designated as a world-historic site, are proud examples of the country's extensive architectural heritage.
2. Pulicat- The small seaside township Pulicat provides a stimulating and exhilarating adventure experience.
3. Kanchipuram- The affluent city of Kanchipuram is among the top destinations to visit nearby Chennai. It is renowned for traditionally made silk sarees and is frequently referred to as the "golden city of a thousand temples" and the "Silk City."
4. Arignar Anna Zoological Park- An ideal day trip from Chennai is to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park. There are many different species of flora and fauna in the area.
5. Kishkinta Theme Park- One of the most well-known theme parks in Chennai is Kishkinta Theme Park. It resembles a one-stop shop for all adventurers and fun-lovers.
6. Madras Crocodile Bank Trust- The largest crocodile sanctuary in India is located at Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, which is also one of the top tourist destinations within 100 kilometers of Chennai.
7. Puducherry- It is one of the most well-liked tourist destinations close to Chennai because of its rich French culture and its complete urban building style.
8. Vedanthangal- The Vedanthangal bird sanctuary, which is 100 kilometers from Chennai and adjacent to Mahabalipuram, is regarded as one of India's finest bird sanctuaries.
9. Tirupati- The Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala is one of India's most revered, popular, and wealthy pilgrimage sites. The Tirumala Hill is home to the primary temple devoted to Lord Venkatesawara, a representation of the Hindu divinity Vishnu.
