Officially Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, Mumbai Pune Expressway Road was opened to public in April 2002.(Photo Credit:@ColoursOfBharat)
30 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Old Hindustan Tibet road trip is likely to get your adrenaline pumping and leave you wanting more.(Photo Credit:@ColoursOfBharat)
Gata Loops is a mysterious attraction on the Leh-Manali Highway, with creepy and scary stories surrounding it. Gata Loops is a series of 21 hairpin bends that lead to the top of Nakee La, one of the highest motorable passes in the Ladakh region.(PhotoCredit:Twitter@ColoursOfBharat)
Leh Manali Ladakh Road is one of the most picturesque road that remains an adventure's delight.(PhotoCredit:Twitter@ColoursOfBharat)
Valparai Mountain Hill Road(PhotoCredit:Twitter@ColoursOfBharat)
Spiti Valley Mountain Road(PhotoCredit:Twitter@ColoursOfBharat)