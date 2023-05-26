Famously known as Rajarajesvaram, Brihadishvara Temple is located on the south bank of the Cauvery river in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.
26 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Kailasa Temple is the largest of the rock-cut Hindu temples at the Ellora Caves.
Located on the banks of the Saraswati River, Rani Ki Vav is a stepwell situated in the town of Gujarat's Patan.
Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple is located in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli District.
Famously known as the Great Wall of India, Kumbhalgarh is a Mewar fortress. The fort is one of the largest fort complexes in the world.
Often referred to as the Group of Monuments at Hampi, Hampe is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Veerabhadra temple is located in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi town. The temple has been dedicated to the Virabhadra, incarnation of Lord Shiva.
Rama Setu is also known as Rama's Bridge and Adam's Bridge.
Vidyashankara Temple, Sringeri, Karnataka
All photos have been taken from Twitter (Twitter@VertigoWarrior)
