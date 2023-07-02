Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh, is India's 6th cleanest city as per the Swachh Survekshan for the year 2021.
02 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Located in the Mahasamund district, the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary was established in 1976 under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Malhar, a small town situated in Bilaspur district, is famous for many ancient temples such as Pataleshwar temple, the Devri temple, and the Dindeshwari temple.
Indravati National Park is one of the most famous wildlife parks of Chhattisgarh.
The Chitrakote Falls, a natural waterfall, is located on the Indravati River.
Sirpur, a village in the Mahasamund district, is an archaeological wonder.
Jagdalpur a city in the Bastar district, is an abode of many wildlife, temples, waterfalls, caves, lakes, museums, and historic monuments.
Dedicated to the god Shiva, Bhoramdeo Temple is a complex of Hindu temples.
Chirmiri is a hill station city. It is referred to as the ‘Heaven/Jannat of Chhattisgarh.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Monsoon Destinations to Visit in Delhi