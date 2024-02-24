10 Countries That Will Pay You To Move There in 2024
24 Feb, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Denmark: The government offers $50,000, support, and a one-year visa to aspiring entrepreneurs through its Startup Denmark program.
Austria: Under its Red-White-Red Card Program, Austria offers non-EU/EEA and non-Swiss working citizens $10,000 to move there.
Alaska: Since 1976, Alaska has paid its residents to live there via its Permanent Fund Dividend. Yearly payouts vary, the 2023 dividend was $1,312 and the 2022 dividend was $3,284.
Canada: Canada is offering college graduates $15,000 in tax returns to stay in the country. The only requirement is that you need a post-secondary school graduate.
Chile: The govt is offering three funded programs catering to startups at various stages of development. Funding ranges from $14,000 in the early-stage program to $80,000 for mature startups.
Iceland: The Irish government will pay over €80,000 (Rs 71 lakh) to people who move to the country's remote islands The initiative is part of the country’s "Our Living Islands" policy, through which the govt is aiming to boost population.
Ireland: Ireland offers to pay small businesses who wish to start companies in their country. The incentive amount for Irish Start-Up Entrepreneur Program is $50,000, alongside a one-year visa.
Italy: The Province of Lecce, a small municipality in southern Italy, is currently offering grants of up to €30,000 for new residents who purchase properties and officially register as residents.
Japan: The Regional Revitalization programme is a govt initiative in Japan that gives financial assistance and other supports to those wishing to relocate to the rural districts.
Portugal: The Portuguese govt is paying people to work in the inland regions through its Emprego Interior MAIS scheme, which pays in grants up to $5,243.