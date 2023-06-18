The Taj Mahal, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, is one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage.
18 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Located in Sikandra, in the suburbs of Agra, Akbar's tomb is one of the famous historical monuments.
Jhansi ka Qila is a fortress situated on a large hilltop known as Bangira.
Located at the archaeological site of Sarnath, Dhamek Stupa is a massive stupa.
The Agra Fort, a historical fort in the city of Agra, was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Mughal Emperor Akbar built the Allahabad Fort in 1583. It is the largest fort built by Akbar.
In 1986, Fatehpur Sikri was awarded the status of UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is one of the best examples of Mughal architecture in India.
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a famous Hindu temple.
Famously known as Patthar Girja, All Saints' Cathedral is an United Protestant cathedral.
The Varanasi Ghats are considered to be one of the holiest places in Varanasi.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Toy Trains, Monasteries & Tea: Darjeeling, The Queen of Hills