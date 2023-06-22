Nalanda, Bihar is one of the ancient historical places in the state.
22 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Golghar is a large granary located to the west of the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
Inaugurated in May 1982, Mahatma Gandhi Setu is a bridge over the river Ganges in Bihar.
Vaishali is famous for being the birthplace of Mahavira of the Jain religion.
Bodh Gaya, a religious site, is famous as it is the place where Lord Gautama Buddha is said to have attained Enlightenment.
Hajipur, the 16th most populous city of Bihar, is one of the famous tourist spots.
Lauria Nandangarh, a small town situated 28 km northwest of Bettiah, is known for its beautifully architected Ashokan Pillar.
This memorial, built as a tribute to the Chinese scholar Hiuen Tsang, is a distinct reminder of the Nalanda University's architectural style.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Beautiful Valleys in India You Must Visit