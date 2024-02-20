10 Largest Islands In The World
20 Feb, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Greenland: With total covered area of 2,130,800 sq km, Greenland is 1st largest island in the world located between the Atlantic and the Arctic Ocean
New Guinea: It is the 2nd largest Island in the world, with an area of 785,753 sq km.
Borneo: Is the 3rd largest Island. The island comprises of three countries. The large part of this Island is with Indonesia, the remaining part is with Brunei and Malaysia.
Madagascar: It is not only the 4th largest island in the world, but also the largest island in the Indian Ocean with a covered area of 587,713 sq km.
With a covered area of 507,451 sq km, Baffin Island is the largest Island of Canada.
Sumatra: It is the second-largest island of Indonesia. It is also considered a dangerous island of the world as it is prone to earthquakes, Tsunamis, eruptions, and cyclones.
Honshu Island: Honshu is the 2nd most populated Island in the world and the largest island of Japan. It is considered as the mainland of Japanese people.
Victoria Island: Victoria Island is the 8th largest island in the world and the second-largest island of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.
Great Britain: It is the largest island in Europe, and it is also part of the UK. It includes the countries of Wales, Scotland, and England.
Ellesmere Island: It covers a total area of 183,965 sq km and is it is the 3rd largest Island of Canada.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Know All About Haldighati Aravalli Range in AI Images