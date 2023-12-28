Embrace Mini Switzerland at Khajjiar, Himanchal Pradesh, where lush meadows embrace a serene lake, and dense forests whisper secrets. Nature walks, horseback rides, and even zorbing adventures await, making it a fairy-tale wonderland.
28 Dec, 2023
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Nestled amidst snow-capped giants, Doodhpathri in Jammu-Kashmir, aptly named the "Valley of Milk," unfolds with meadows carpeted in wildflowers. Camp under starry skies, cast your line in Satsar Lake, or trek to meadows blooming with the rare Brahmakamal.
Tawang, nestled like a jewel in the Himalayas of Arunachal Pradesh, offers breathtaking vistas, ancient monasteries, and a vibrant Tibetan culture. Witness the colorful Tawang Monpa Festival, explore the scenic Sela Pass, and find serenity in Gompa Karchung.
Munnar isn't just about rolling hills and endless tea gardens. Trek through Kerela's dense forests, discover cascading waterfalls like Lakkam, and visit Eravikulam National Park where the rare Neelakurunji flowers bloom.
Escape to the "Scotland of India" with its misty hills, verdant coffee plantations, and cascading waterfalls. Go on a wildlife safari in Nagarhole National Park, trek through Dubare Reserve Forest, or simply relax with a cup of Coorg coffee.
Nainital, nestled amidst the Kumaon Hills of Uttrakhand, is a classic hill station with colonial charm. Boat on Naini Lake, trek to Tiffin Top for panoramic views, or take a cable car ride to Snow View Point for winter wonderland vibes.
West Bengal's Darjeeling, the iconic hill station amidst tea gardens, offers breathtaking Himalayan views and a unique heritage. Ride the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, explore Tiger Hill for sunrise vistas, and sip Darjeeling tea overlooking the valley.
Embrace the stark beauty of Himachal Pradesh in Spiti Valley, a high-altitude desert landscape with ancient monasteries. Trek through the Spiti River Valley and experience the unique culture of people in the Key Monastery.
Trek through the breathtaking Valley of Flowers in Uttrakhand, a national park bursting with vibrant alpine blooms during monsoon season. Discover over 300 species of wildflowers, spot rare Himalayan animals, and experience the sheer magic of nature.
