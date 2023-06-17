Built from red and pink sandstone, the Hawa Mahal is a palace in the city of Jaipur.
17 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Known for its artistic style elements, Amer Fort is the principal tourist attraction in Jaipur.
City Palace, a royal residence, is located in the central-northeast part of Jaipur city.
The Jaipur Jantar Mantar is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is a collection of 19 astronomical instruments.
Jaigarh Fort was built by Sawai Jai Singh in 1726.
in 1734 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, the king of Jaipur
The Albert Hall Museum is the oldest museum of the state.
Built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in 1728, Sisodia Rani Garden and Palace is a palace garden.
Jal Mahal is a palace located in the middle of the Man Sagar Lake in Jaipur city.
Built in 1988, Birla Mandir is a famous Hindu temple located in Jaipur.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Iconic Tourist Attractions of The World