Golconda is a historic fortress.
08 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Charminar is a famous monument located in Hyderabad.
Buddha Statue of Hyderabad
Birla Mandir is a famous Hindu temple located in Hyderabad.
Popularly known as "Visa Balaji Temple", Chilkur Balaji Temple is an ancient Hindu temple.
The Salar Jung Museum is one of the notable National Museums of India.
The Jagannath Temple is a modern temple located in Hyderabad.(Photo Credit: Twitter)
Nehru Zoological Park is one of the most visited destinations.(Photo Credit: ANI)
