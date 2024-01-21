10 Places To Visit To Improve Your Mental Health
21 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Bali, Indonesia: You can participate in yoga retreats, meditation sessions, or simply relax on the beach with the sound of waves.
Bhutan prioritizes well-being and mindfulness. Hike through stunning Himalayan trails and visit ancient monasteries.
Iceland invites you to hike through lava fields, bathe in natural hot springs, and witness the awe-inspiring Northern Lights.
Portugal offers a relaxed pace and stunning scenery to immerse yourself in. You can practice mindfulness by surfing or doing yoga on the beach.
Costa Rica invites you to hike through its dense jungles, and spot exotic wildlife, and learn more about sustainable living practices.
Scotland: You can explore ancient castles, breathe in the fresh air and reconnect with nature on scenic walks or bike rides.
Japan: Immerse yourself in the serenity of Japanese temples and their culture (including their traditional tea ceremonies).
New Zealand invites you to hike through breathtaking mountains, kayak in crystal-clear lakes, and marvel at glaciers and waterfalls in this adventure-filled country.
Morocco: Wander through bustling souks, sip mint tea on rooftop terraces, and experience the tranquility of the Sahara Desert.
Enjoy the simple pleasures of life in Greece by exploring the ancient ruins, and sailing the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea.
