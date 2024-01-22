Top 10 Things To Do In Ayodhya In 2024

22 Jan, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Ram Janmabhoomi: This is the most important site in Ayodhya, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Hanuman Garhi: This temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the loyal monkey god who served Lord Rama.

Kanak Bhawan: This beautiful palace was built by Raja Vikramaditya in the 5th century AD.

Guptar Ghat: This ghat on the banks of the Saryu River is a popular spot for taking a holy dip.

Raja Mandir: This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Sarayu River Cruise: If available, consider taking a boat ride on the Sarayu River to enjoy the scenic beauty and experience the tranquility of the surroundings.

Light and sound show at Ram ki Paidi: This popular show tells the story of Ramayana using lights, sound, and lasers.

Treta Ke Thakur: This temple complex is dedicated to Lord Rama and his family.

Sita Ki Rasoi: Explore Sita Ki Rasoi, a temple believed to be the kitchen of Sita during her exile.

Bharat Kund: Take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Bharat Kund, a pond believed to have been created by Lord Rama's brother Bharat.

