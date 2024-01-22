Top 10 Things To Do In Ayodhya In 2024
22 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Ram Janmabhoomi: This is the most important site in Ayodhya, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.
Hanuman Garhi: This temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the loyal monkey god who served Lord Rama.
Kanak Bhawan: This beautiful palace was built by Raja Vikramaditya in the 5th century AD.
Guptar Ghat: This ghat on the banks of the Saryu River is a popular spot for taking a holy dip.
Raja Mandir: This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
Sarayu River Cruise: If available, consider taking a boat ride on the Sarayu River to enjoy the scenic beauty and experience the tranquility of the surroundings.
Light and sound show at Ram ki Paidi: This popular show tells the story of Ramayana using lights, sound, and lasers.
Treta Ke Thakur: This temple complex is dedicated to Lord Rama and his family.
Sita Ki Rasoi: Explore Sita Ki Rasoi, a temple believed to be the kitchen of Sita during her exile.
Bharat Kund: Take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Bharat Kund, a pond believed to have been created by Lord Rama's brother Bharat.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Places To Visit To Improve Your Mental Health