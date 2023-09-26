10 Tips You Should Know Before Visiting Phuket

Bangla Street, Patong Walking Street: It is located quite close to Patong beach and has famous pubs like Illuzion, D Club, Money Night and Moulin Rouge. Leave your kids back at the hotel, as it is not an appropriate place for the little ones.
Big Buddha: Located atop Nakkerd Hills between Chalong and Kata, this 45 m tall statue overlooks Phuket Town, Kata, Karon beaches and Chalong Bay. Enjoy the bird’s eye view of the Phuket town and explore the museum of history of this statue.
Old Phuket Town: This place have insta worthy buildings with its century old traditional houses, streets and urban infrastructure. This place will take you way back to the colonial era.
7 Island Tour: The tour takes you across the 7 islands Area front Ao Nang : Poda Island, Chicken Island, Tup Island, Door, Talu, MaeUrai. You can do snorkelling on coral reefs and sandbanks and Climbing / Jumping into the sea from cliffs.
Rent a bike: You can easily rent a bike in Phuket even if you do not have an internationa driving licence. You will get away if you are lucky but if you get caught do not pay more than 500 Baht.
Simon Cabaret: Most of the performers in the show are transvestites or transgendered meaning they have undergone extensive surgery to transform themselves from biological males to females.
Thai Baht: You can find many banks and currency exchange counters almost everywhere in Phuket or even at the airport upon your arrival, so you don’t have to worry about where to exchange your money.
Try Local food: If you are a vegetarian, the best thing in local food you can try is fried rice and Pad Thai noodles. Also do not miss their amazing range of fruits.
No Honking: It is considered rude. People in Thailand don't generally honk. Also you can travel entire Phuket on a bike. it is easy and convenient.
Thai Tourist Sim: Available at the airport and convenience stores across Phuket, generally priced from 50 baht. You will need to register the number by showing your passport.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Places In Delhi-NCR For The Juiciest Momos