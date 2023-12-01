11 Must Visit Wonders In Dubai - A Guide

The Burj Al Arab is a five-star hotel, the highest official ranking. While the hotel is sometimes erroneously described as "the world's only 'seven-star' hotel."
The Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building. With a total height of 829.8 m. It has been the tallest structure and building in the world since its topping out in 2009, supplanting Taipei 101, the previous holder of that status.
The most popular of all our safaris, ‘Evening Desert Safari’ is the ideal way to enjoy the Dubai desert. Along with all the options, this includes an entertainment lineup with a BBQ buffet dinner.
Downtown Dubai: Downtown Dubai is a lifestyle destination set in a distinct mix of traditional and modern architecture where people live, work and play.
Dubai Dolphinarium: It is a fully air-conditioned indoor dolphinarium in the Middle East, providing habitat to dolphins and seals, allowing the public to watch and interact with them through live shows and photo sessions.
Dubai Mall: Dubai Mall, also known as the home of the Dubai shopping festival. It is the largest mall in the world by total land area and the 26th-largest shopping mall in the world.
Dubai Marina: Opened in the year 2003 the unique man-made marina covers 50 million square feet of the seafront. Dubai Marina is well known for its Wonderful Jumeirah Beach a massive residential area with sky-hitting luxurious high-rise towers that are home to more than 45000 residents.
Dubai Miracle Garden: Dubai Miracle Garden is the world's largest natural flower garden, home to 150 million flowers of different varieties. The garden was launched on Valentine's Day in 2013.
IMG Worlds of Adventure: IMG Worlds of Adventure is an indoor amusement park. It is Dubai's first mega themed entertainment destination. The park is divided into five "epic zones". Two of the five zones represent global brands Cartoon Network and Marvel.
Museum Of The Future: The Museum of the Future welcomes people of all ages to see, touch, and shape our shared future. It is a gateway to a future world, crafted by visionary designers, artists and filmmakers.
Palm Jumeirah: Palm Jumeirah is shaped like a palm tree when viewed from above. It is an artificial reef in the shape of a large palm tree set in a lagoon that extends into the Gulf. The unique island is home to some of Dubai's top luxury resorts.
