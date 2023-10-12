5 Nude Beaches In India We Bet You Didn't Know
12 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Agatti Beach In Lakshwadeep: This beach is popularly known as Topless Beach. Surrounded by palm, coconut trees, white sand and coral reefs, this striking beach is absolutely worth exploring.
Arambol Beach In Goa: This nude beach is loved by tourists for its close proximity to the Paliem Sweet Water Lake.
Marari Beach In Kerala: It’s a pretty common sight here to witness people sans clothes and relish their freedom to the fullest.
Ozran Beach In Goa: Nestled 24km away from Panaji, the secluded environment actually ensures the safety of the beachgoers. Moreover, photography and videography are not permitted here
Paradise Beach In Karnataka: This hidden gem is so secluded that the only way you can reach it is via boat. The clear blue waters, occasional nudist parties make it a hotspot for adventure seekers.
