7 Best Tourist Places To Visit In Assam

Guwahati: Located at the foot of the Shillong plateau, Guwahati is a gateway to Northeast India. People can go for sightseeing, Cruising the Brahmaputra
River, Birdwatching, Wildlife safari
North Cachar Hills: This tourist attraction in Assam is the home of many tribal communities and is locally called “Dima Hasao.” This place has beautiful landscapes, burbling waterfalls.
Barak Valley: This valley is found around the Barak River. Couples choose this tourist destination for its utmost serenity and peace. People can explore Silchar and Cachar towns, Badarpur fort.
Haflong: The hill has a viewpoint at its peak and is most loved by adventure seekers. It has lush green grasslands and azure-blue lake waters. Tourist can go for trekking, hiking, boating and Bird Suicide Observatory.
Kamakhya Temple: If you are in Guwahati, you cannot miss this temple. It is one of the important temples in Assam and holds great significance for the Hindus.
Kaziranga National Park: Spread across around 1,100 square kilometers, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. One-horned rhinos, Bengal tigers, and Bengal foxes make this National Park world famous. People can opt for Jeep safaris, Elephant safaris here.
Majuli Island: It is one of the many riverine islands formed by the Brahmaputra River. Notably, this is the largest riverine island in the world. When touring here, do visit Kamalabari Satra and Samaguri Satra.