Top 7 Countries To Visit With IRCTC International Package
01 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
In the ‘Dazzling Dubai’ package, IRCTC offers 5 nights 6 days package including visit to Dubai city tour, Burj Khalifa, Desert Safari, Dhow Cruise, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Ferrari World.
The package named “Singapore-Malaysia Ex Patna” is an eight-day and seven-night tour. The tour starts from Patna, Bihar’s capital city, and passengers will reach Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, after a stopover in Kolkata.
IRCTC tour package last for five nights and six days. Tourists will spend three nights in Kathmandu and two nights in Pokhara. The maximum number of people allowed on the tour is 30.
Named as 'Majestic Russia' tour package by IRCTC Tourism includes stay at four star hotels in Russia, return air fares, visa fee, meals, travel insurance and visit to popular tourist destinations in Moscow and St. Petersburg.
IRCTC has announced a week-long vacation package to Singapore. During the 5-night, 6-day trip, tourist hotspots like Suntec City, Night Safari, Little India, Sentosa Island, Merlion Park, etc. will be explored.
The IRCTC Sri Lanka Package takes you across the country to the beautiful cities of Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Colombo. The package offers an option of different travel dates throughout the year starting from New Delhi.
IRCTC, Regional Office, Patna offers ‘Thrilling Thailand’ one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour packages, covering the mesmerizing attractions and Islands of Bangkok.