7 Things To Do In Delhi's CP To Spend Memorable Time

When you visit Connaught Place, you must not miss Agrasen ki Baoli, which is one of the heritage structures in Delhi. It is also the perfect place to click photographs for Instagram aesthetics.
This is a perfect place for anybody who loves books, chai and food. And it’s not just one chai that they serve. They have over 150 different kinds of tea.
Central Park is the perfect spot to relax after a long day of shopping. It also serves as a hub for a variety of cultural activities that take place on a regular basis and bring a large number of people together to celebrate diversity.
This majestic shrine with the golden tomb, located in the heart of Delhi, has a langar hall that serves meals to all visitors. It is a must-see for anyone seeking healing and calm. You will find the yummiest Kadha Prasad to fill your stomach here.
From the Tibetan Market and the Gujarati Market, to the fancy stores and the flea market, here is what you'll find in this awesome market. The market is known for its wide range of merchandise, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, and handicrafts.
The primary purpose of Jantar Mantar was to compile astronomical tables and to predict the times and movements of the sun, moon and planets. Some of the most distinct instruments that the complex houses are the Ram Yantra, Samrat Yantra, Jayaprakash Yantra and the Mishra Yantras.
Rivoli, run by PVR, is the smallest cinema hall in Connaught Place and was established in 1934. It is renowned for its trendy, cheap and local fare, and remains an old school favourite for many. You will still find many people from all walks of life frequenting the place!
