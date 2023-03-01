Explore the clean beaches, cycle through the French colony and enjoy quaint cafes.
01 Mar, 2023
A rather unique heritage in India, Meghalaya is one of the best place for your first solo experience. Treks and trails here will render a wholesome experience.
This beautiful city boats of thrilling treks, heritage villages, museums and several other places for a great travelogue
This places no introduction. a great maiden adventure travel place to embark on.
Varkala, located in Trivendrum, is a hidden gem in the God’s Own Country, Kerala. It is dotted with colourful bazaars to hoard in, quaint cafes for a nice dine in and of course the clean and serene beaches. This is a peaceful town living in its own glory. With lots of beach activities, temple, lighthouse to visit, as a solo woman traveller, it can prove to be a good place to start.
It is a great place to indulge in trekking, sight seeing, or tasting a unique cuisine. River Teesta, Ganesh Tok, Rumtek Monastry, Tashi viewpoint make up for the ideal tourist spot. When you wake up at dawn to witness a breathtaking sunrise above the mountains clad in clouds, it is going to be heavenly, and that my friend, will the peak of your solo trip.
Shillong, nestled in the state of Meghalaya, the seven sisters, is bestowed with bountiful vistas, deep gorges, pristine waterfalls and mouth watering delicacies. The warm hospitality of the people will make you fall for the place. There are ethnic tribes in Shillong which keep the native roots alive.
This UNESCO heritage site is said to be the largest and richest human settlement, once upon a time. It boasts of the unique architecture of the Vijaynagar empire and also displays a part of Indian culture and history from the bygone era.
