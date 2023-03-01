Varkala for beach bums

Varkala, located in Trivendrum, is a hidden gem in the God’s Own Country, Kerala. It is dotted with colourful bazaars to hoard in, quaint cafes for a nice dine in and of course the clean and serene beaches. This is a peaceful town living in its own glory. With lots of beach activities, temple, lighthouse to visit, as a solo woman traveller, it can prove to be a good place to start.

