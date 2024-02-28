8 Best Scuba Diving Spots In India With Costs - 2024
28 Feb, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Diving spots includes: The Wall, Havelock and Dixon’s Pinnacle. Dive packages range from INR 4,000 to 7,000.
Lakshadweep: Diving spots includes: Princess Royal, Lost Paradise, Dolphin Reef, ClassRoom, Fish Soup and Manta Point. INR 4,000-7000 per person for 25 minutes underwater experience.
Goa: Diving spots are Suzy’s Wreck, Sail Rock, Davy Jones Locker, Grand Island, Shelter Cove and Turbo Tunnel. INR 5000 per person, which includes training and one dive.
Pondicherry: Diving Spots are Cool Shark Reef, Aravind’s Wall, Temple Reef, 4 Corners, Ravines and The Hole. INR 6500-8000 per person, which includes 2 dives in a day.
Netrani Island In Karnataka: Popularly known as Pigeon Island, it offers great views for diving. Cost includes INR 4999 for one person.
Tarkarli In Maharashtra: Tarkarli is a little-known but exciting diving destination. Diving packages ranges between INR 4,000 to 6,000.
Kovalam In Kerala: Diving Spots are Lighthouse Beach, Hawah Beach. Rates are INR 4500 per person (the prices may vary).
Dwarka, Gujarat: Offering decent visibility, the marine life underwater includes dolphins, whale sharks and turtles. Costs includes INR 4,500 (Fun Dive), Open Water Course (INR 26,000).
