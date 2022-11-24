Jagatpita Brahma Mandir, Rajasthan

almost 2000 years old, this is one of the very few temples dedicated to Lord Brahama

24 Nov, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Tungnath Temple, Uttarakhand

This is believed to be one of the highest Shiva temples perched at almost 12000 feet. The origins are still not known. If myths are to be believed, then it was built by the Pandavas.

24 Nov, 2022

Mahabalipuram Temples, Tamil Nadu

A UNESCO recognised heritage site, it is a reflection of Indian culture. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, it dates back to second century.

24 Nov, 2022

Adi Kumbeswarar, Tamil Nadu

One of the most revered sites in the state, the architecture of the temple is breathtaking

24 Nov, 2022

Dwarkadhish, Gujarat

It is almost 2200 years old and is dedicated to Lord Krishna. It is believed to date back to times of Mahabharata

24 Nov, 2022

Konark Sun Temple, Odisha

The engineering dexterity of this UNSECO World Heritage sites is marveled by the world. As per the legends associated with it – it was built in over 12 years by almost 1200 artisans.

24 Nov, 2022

Hampi, Karnataka

Once a capital of the Vijaynagar empire in 1500cAD, Hampi is a treasure trove of heritage

24 Nov, 2022

Dilwara Temple, Rajasthan

One of the most famous temples in India, the exquisite craftsmanship is beyond beautiful

24 Nov, 2022

