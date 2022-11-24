almost 2000 years old, this is one of the very few temples dedicated to Lord Brahama
24 Nov, 2022
This is believed to be one of the highest Shiva temples perched at almost 12000 feet. The origins are still not known. If myths are to be believed, then it was built by the Pandavas.
24 Nov, 2022
A UNESCO recognised heritage site, it is a reflection of Indian culture. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, it dates back to second century.
24 Nov, 2022
One of the most revered sites in the state, the architecture of the temple is breathtaking
24 Nov, 2022
It is almost 2200 years old and is dedicated to Lord Krishna. It is believed to date back to times of Mahabharata
24 Nov, 2022
The engineering dexterity of this UNSECO World Heritage sites is marveled by the world. As per the legends associated with it – it was built in over 12 years by almost 1200 artisans.
24 Nov, 2022
Once a capital of the Vijaynagar empire in 1500cAD, Hampi is a treasure trove of heritage
24 Nov, 2022
One of the most famous temples in India, the exquisite craftsmanship is beyond beautiful
24 Nov, 2022
