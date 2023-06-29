Top 5 Monsoon Destinations to Visit in Delhi

29 Jun, 2023

Joy Pillai

Humayun's Tomb: A captivating UNESCO World Heritage Site surrounded by a serene ambiance, it stands as a marvellous example of Mughal architecture. | Photo: unesco.org

National Gallery of Modern Art: This is a must-visit place for art lovers, offering a wide range of amazing artwork that appeals to visitors of all age groups. | Photo: Instagram

Lodhi Gardens: An ideal spot for nature lovers seeking peace and greenery. | Photo: dmsoutheast.com

The Lotus Temple: Known for its stunning structure and peaceful surroundings, it attracts lakhs of tourists every year. | Photo: dmsoutheast.com

Purana Qila: One of Delhi's oldest forts, it was constructed by Mughal Emperor Humayun and the Surid Sultan Sher Shah Suri. | Photo: dmsoutheast.com

