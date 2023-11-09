Caravan Tourism in Karnataka: Check Details
Now, you can rent a camper van and explore Karnataka's prominent tourist spots.
A Bengaluru-based start-up has introduced the 'Caravan Tourism' concept, offering camper vans for rent.
Luxe Camper provides 10 high-end motorhomes equipped with premium facilities available for short-term rentals.
People can select packages according to their comfort.
Each camper van can accommodate a group of up to 4 people.
These camper vans can also be parked overnight at KSTDC hotels, state-run guest houses in forests, and tourist centers.
To rent the camper vans, you can visit the Luxe Camper website.
