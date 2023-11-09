Caravan Tourism in Karnataka: Check Details

08 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Now, you can rent a camper van and explore Karnataka's prominent tourist spots.

A Bengaluru-based start-up has introduced the 'Caravan Tourism' concept, offering camper vans for rent.

Luxe Camper provides 10 high-end motorhomes equipped with premium facilities available for short-term rentals.

People can select packages according to their comfort.

Each camper van can accommodate a group of up to 4 people.

These camper vans can also be parked overnight at KSTDC hotels, state-run guest houses in forests, and tourist centers.

To rent the camper vans, you can visit the Luxe Camper website.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Beautiful Hill Stations You Must Visit in Winter

 Find Out More