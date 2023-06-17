Toy Trains, Monasteries & Tea: Darjeeling, The Queen of Hills
Darjeeling is located in West Bengal and is bounded by the hilly terrains of Himalayas and shares its boundaries with Sikkim, Nepal and Bhutan.
To view of the great Kanchenjunga mountains, Darjeeling is your destination to visit. They are located on the highest point in Darjeeling and offer the best view of Ghoom monastery.
The perfect Darjeeling getaway is all about scuttling between abundant tea gardens, enjoying the pleasing train ride and taking relaxed walks along the narrow, bustling streets.
A prominent landmark of Darjeeling for over 60 years, the Oxford Books & Stationery Co. has one of the best collection of books on Himalayan culture, and history. It is located on Mall road.
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a narrow-gauge railway that was declared World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999 and it becoming the second railway in the world to have this honour.
Darjeeling can be reached by the 88 Km long Darjeeling Himalayan Railway from New Jalpaiguri, or by National Highway 55, from Siliguri, 77 km away.
Darjeeling tea is known as the champagne of teas and commands the highest bidding prices at auctions. The tours at Makaibari, Happy Valley and Glenburn are among the best.
The Darjeeling Ropeway is the best way for stunning aerial views of the town and Rangeet valley. Trekking, hiking, river rafting and mountain biking are some adventure activities you can enjoy here.
Darjeeling has many beautiful monasteries dating back to the 19th century where Tibetan traditions are rigorously followed. The Bhutia Busty Monastery, with beautiful murals, is the oldest in Darjeeling.
