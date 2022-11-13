Dilwalon Ki Dilli: 5 Places That Will Make You Fall in Love With The City

The capital of India, New Delhi is a cosmopolitan city with a historic old Delhi and the modern New Delhi. Check top 5 places that will make you fall in love with the city.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
The Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is a historic fort in Old Delhi, Delhi, India that served as the Mughal Emperors' main residence. Relive the Mughal era and learn about India's fascinating history.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
Admire the architectural splendour of Qutub Minar.It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi, India.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
The Masjid-i-Jehan-Numa, commonly known as the Jama Masjid of Delhi, is one of the largest mosques in India. It offers an authentic cultural experience as well as grand architecture.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
The India Gate, formerly known as the All India War Memorial, is a war memorial located near the Rajpath on the eastern edge of New Delhi's "ceremonial axis," formerly known as duty path.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
Dilli Haat brings together India's various cultures under one roof.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
