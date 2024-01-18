THE 10 CLOSEST Hotels to Stay in Ayodhya Near Shri Ram Temple
18 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
10 Hotels Near Ram Mandir In Ayodhya
People from all across the country, both within and outside the country, are excited to be a part of the Pran Pratishta. Here is a list of hotels and hometays in Ayodhya closest to Shree Ramjanmbhumi Temple.
Hotel Name: The Tribhuvan Residence
category - 3/5
Distance from Ram temple e.g - 1.6 KMS
Per night price - Rs 7230 Approx.
Hotel Name: Shri Ram Palace Ayodhya
category - 2/5
Distance from Ram temple e.g - 1.9 KMS
Per night price - Rs 3467 Approx.
Hotel Name: Hotel Saket category - 3.3/5 Distance from Ram temple- 2.3 KMS Per night price - Rs 8000 Approx.
Hotel Name: Hotel Hanuman Ji
category - 2.9/5
Distance from Ram temple- 900 M
Per night price- Rs 6672 Approx.
Hotel Name: Shree Jee Homestay
Distance from Ram temple- 1.9 KMS
Per night price- Rs 2189 Approx.
Hotel Name: Ramlala Niwas
category - 3.8/5
Distance from Ram temple- 2 KMS
Per night price- Rs 2898 Approx.
Hotel Name: Hotel ORS Residency
category - 2.9/5
Distance from Ram temple- 1.5 KMS
Per night price- Rs 5606 Approx.
Hotel Name: Vidya Nilayam Homestay
Distance from Ram temple- 1.3 KMS
Per night price- Rs 2271 Approx.
Hotel Name: Shree Sarju Paying Guest House
Distance from Ram temple- 2.1 KMS
Per night price- Rs 2209 Approx.
Hotel Name: Shobhayan Inn Ayodhya
Distance from Ram temple- 1.9 KMS
Per night price- Rs 17,062 Approx.Shobhayan Inn Ayodhya is 1.9 kms from Shree Ramjanmbhumi Temple in Ayodhya.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Places to Visit in Puri Including Jagannath Mandir