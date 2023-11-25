INSIDE PICTURES! Maharaja Padmanabh Singh’s Luxurious City Palace in Jaipur
The construction of the palace began in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II.
The palace’s architecture is designed on the principles of Vastushastra and is an amalgamation of both Mughal and Rajasthani styles.
Diwan-i-khas, it was once the private audience hall of the Maharaja.
Beautiful doors inside the grand palace.
The famous Lotus Gate at the Chandra Mahal.
Intricate glass artwork dominates most spacious rooms in the palace.
A glimpe of Chandra Mahal inside the palace premises.
Sukh Niwas, or the Hall of Rest in City Palace.
