The Taj Mahal, often regarded as the symbol of true love, is the jewel of Muslim art in India. It was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. There is a persistent myth that Shah Jahan intended to construct a mausoleum made of black marble as a Black Taj Mahal across the Yamuna river.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
It is a series of fortifications that were constructed across the historical northern borders of ancient Chinese states and Imperial China. The famous monument is located in China.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Christ the Redeemer, an Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, was created by French sculptor Paul Landowski. It was built by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa, in collaboration with French engineer Albert Caquot. The statue is located at the peak of the 700-metre Corcovado mountain in the Tijuca National Park.(Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christ_the_Redeemer_(statue))
Located in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru on a 7,970 ft mountain ridge, Machu Picchu is a 15th-century Inca citadel. It is often referred to as the "Lost City of the Incas."(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Chichen Itza is an archaeological site located in Tinum Municipality of Yucatan State in Mexico. It is one of the most visited archeological sites in Mexico.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Colosseum is an elliptical shaped amphitheater located in the centre of Rome in Italy. It is also known as the Flavian Amphitheatre.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Originally known to its inhabitants as Raqmu or Ragemo, Petra is a historic and archaeological city in southern Jordan. Because of the colour of the stone from which it is carved, Petra is also known as the "Rose City."(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
