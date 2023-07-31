The City Palace is a royal residence in Jaipur.

31 Jul, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Built from red and pink sandstone, the Hawa Mahal is a palace in the city of Jaipur.

The Albert Hall Museum is the oldest museum in Jaipur.

Akshardham Temple

Jal Mahal is a famous palace in Jaipur city.

Nahargarh Fort

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu (Narayan), Birla Mandir is a famous Hindu temple located in Jaipur.

Govind Dev Ji Temple

Galtaji is an ancient Hindu pilgrimage. It is about 10 km away from Jaipur.

