The City Palace is a royal residence in Jaipur.
31 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Built from red and pink sandstone, the Hawa Mahal is a palace in the city of Jaipur.
The Albert Hall Museum is the oldest museum in Jaipur.
Jal Mahal is a famous palace in Jaipur city.
The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu (Narayan), Birla Mandir is a famous Hindu temple located in Jaipur.
Galtaji is an ancient Hindu pilgrimage. It is about 10 km away from Jaipur.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Tallest Lord Shiva Statues In India