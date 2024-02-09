Know About Haldighati Aravalli Range Where Akbar, Maharana Pratap Battle Took Place
09 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
The Battle of Haldighati was a battle fought on 18 June 1576 between Rana Pratap, and the Mughal emperor Akbar’s
The King of Mewar, one of the strongest Rajput kings, fought a war with the Mughals, resulting in the Siege of Chittorgarh(1568).
The siege ended with the loss of a sizable portion of eastern Mewar to the Mughals.
Mewari folklore tradition has put Maharana Pratap’s forces at 20,000 facing a Mughal Army of 80,000
Modern historians estimate Mughal army at 5,000-10,000; Mewari forces: 3,000 horsemen, 400 archers from Bhil tribes of Merpur kingdom.
Hakim Khan Sur led Rana Pratap's 800-strong van, including Afghans, Bhim Singh of Dodia, and Ramdas Rathor.
500-strong right-wing led by Ramshah Tanwar, ex-king of Gwalior, his sons, with minister Bhama Shah and brother Tarachand.
With Rana Pratap able to make a successful escape, the battle failed to break the deadlock between the two powers.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Places To Experience Snowfall in Himachal, Uttarakhand