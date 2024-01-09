Lakshadweep: 10 Lesser Known Facts Of India's Smallest UT
09 Jan, 2024
Analiza Pathak
1: Lakshadweep is a group of 36 islands located off the coast of Kerala. Androth, Kavaratti, Kalpeni, Ameni and Agathi are believed to be the first few islands to be inhabited.
2: Lakshadweep was first occupied by the people who were on an expedition in search of Cheraman Perumal, a Chera King, who one day slipped out of his capital (present day Kodungallor) and left for Mecca.
3: Bangaram, A tiny teardrop shaped island, which lies very close to Agatti and Kavaratti. It is the only uninhabited island resort in Lakshadweep.
4: Agatti has one of the most beautiful lagoons & is the only one with an airstrip in Lakshadweep.
5: The island of Minicoy is famous for its boat-building tradition. Incidentally, this is where the Jahadhoni, a traditional race boat, originates from.
6: The communities who live on the Amindivi and Laccadive group of islands share cultural similarities with Kerala. Whereas communities that reside in Southern Minicoy Islands share cultural similarities with Maldives. They even share the same spoken language as Mahl.
7: The entry to the Lakshadweep Islands is restricted. An entry permit issued by the Lakshadweep Administration is required to visit the island.
8: Lakshadweep, as we know now, was given the status of a Union Territory in 1956, and was earlier known as Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands. This was renamed as Lakshadweep in 1973.
9: Out of 36 islands in Lakshadweep, only 10 are inhabited. The oceans of Lakshadweep are home to about 600 species of fish, 78 species of corals and 82 species of seaweed.
10: Minicoy is the only island in Lakshadweep having three large ship wrecks believed to be that of S.S Hoechst and other ships, within 8 metre-depth on the island reef.