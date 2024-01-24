Musicathon: 8 Most Stunning Visuals From Bir
Bir was the home of the two-day music festival known as Musicathon.
The event hosted power-packed performances by artists across different genres.
The Dhauladhar mountain range provided a picturesque background for the event as it got underway in Bir, Himachal Pradesh.
Indian musicians and the local community work together to create Musicathon, an environmentally friendly event.
Delhi-based singer Bharat Chauhan enchanted everyone with his performance on day 2.
The poet and storyteller Gunjan Saini chose to perform some of her famous work, including 'Pyaar ya self-respect.'
Yuvraj Chugh created a vibing atmosphere with his voice at Musicathon.
The Delhi-based band 'Khalnayak' made the audience groove to their beats.
