Musicathon: 8 Most Stunning Visuals From Bir

24 Jan, 2024

Tanya Garg

Bir was the home of the two-day music festival known as Musicathon.

The event hosted power-packed performances by artists across different genres.

The Dhauladhar mountain range provided a picturesque background for the event as it got underway in Bir, Himachal Pradesh.

Indian musicians and the local community work together to create Musicathon, an environmentally friendly event.

Delhi-based singer Bharat Chauhan enchanted everyone with his performance on day 2.

The poet and storyteller Gunjan Saini chose to perform some of her famous work, including 'Pyaar ya self-respect.'

Yuvraj Chugh created a vibing atmosphere with his voice at Musicathon.

The Delhi-based band 'Khalnayak' made the audience groove to their beats.

